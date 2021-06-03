Voyagers Take Opening Game 7-2

June 3, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Billings Mustangs (5-5) two game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night to the Great Falls Voyagers (1-9) by a score of 7-2.

The Voyagers got a terrific start from Nathan Harmon who went 7 2/3 innings and struck out six. The only damage done off of him was a solo-home run by Jordan Hovey in the top of the fourth inning. Hovey would finish 3-for-4 and two RBI. Hovey's double in the eighth was the only other run scratched across by the Stangs.

The Mustangs only recorded six hits in the ballgame which is their third fewest in a game this season. Jalen Garcia, Jim Kennedy and Jesus Azuaje each recorded a hit a piece as well.

Gaylon Viney got the start for the Mustangs. He went five innings, walked just one and struck out six. Most of the damage done against him was in the second inning. The Voyagers recorded five straight singles and took a 4-0 lead after the second. Sam Wells relieved Viney and would finish the final three frames.

Kyle Crowl was college teammates with Gaylon Viney at the University of Central Oklahoma. Crowl earned some bragging rights by going 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs in his Pioneer League debut.

The Voyagers last hit of the ballgame would be their only extra base hit in the game. Of the 13 hits they had, 12 were singles.

The Mustangs turn to Nick Carrell tomorrow, as they look to bounce back against the Great Falls Voyagers. Game two of the three game series is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.