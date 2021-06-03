Cubs Purchase Contract of Warkentin from PaddleHeads

Missoula, MT. - Only 9 games into the 2021 campaign, the first-place PaddleHeads and their dynamic roster have already begun to make waves within MLB circles, announcing today they have reached an agreement with the Chicago Cubs to purchase the contract of Matt Warkentin.

An early season fan-favorite, Warkentin (endearingly referred to as "Big Maple") wasted no time displaying his versatility at the plate, and with his glove at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. The 6'6" native of Ontario, CA appeared in only 5 games for Missoula before his number was called. In 16 at-bats, Warkentin posted an average of .313, 6 runs, 1 triple, 3 homeruns, and 9 RBI. Capping off his stint with Missoula in dramatic fashion during the May 28, 21-4 offensive onslaught against the Idaho Falls Chukars, where PaddleHeads fans were treated to a true display of majestry at the plate as Warkentin went 3-5 with 2 homeruns (1 grand slam) and 7 RBI.

The Cubs acquisition of Warkentin will mark the Canadian's first stint in affiliated baseball.

"After the Pioneer League's restructure to an MLB Partner League, this transaction proves that we are still a player development league, and that baseball should take note of quality of athletes who take the field night in, and night out in the PBL." said PaddleHeads' Vice President Matt Ellis. "This transaction says even more about our Manager Michael Schlact, our entire player development team, and the championship culture we are trying to create in Missoula. We want to wish the best of luck to Matt Warkentin and the Cubs organization, they have added an elite player, both on and off the field."

The PaddleHeads return home on June 5 for a three-game homestand against the Boise Hawks. Tickets on sale now at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 - by calling, 543-3300 - in person at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins), or at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field Box Office on game day.

Saturday, June 5 | Osprey Celebration Night & Launch-A-Ball | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

From 1999 to 2019, Missoula celebrated the Osprey moniker. On June 5, we will continue that celebration. On- field, players will don Osprey uniforms - in-stadium, fans will take in Osprey focused highlights, promotions, and games.

Every Saturday, we play Launch-A-Ball. Experience the return of a fan favorite promotion. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - launch your balls at targets for a chance to win HUGE prizes.

Sunday, June 6 | KIDS FREE w/ 406 Family Fun Day | 4:06pm Gates, 5:05 Start

Thanks to ATG Cognizant & Eagle 93, for every PaddleHeads' Sunday home game, kids 10 and under (with an accompanying adult) are completely FREE! Bring out the entire family and enjoy fun, family centric entertainment.

Monday, June 7 | Missoula Monday | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 Start

In partnership with Stockman Bank, join us every Monday this season as we celebrate the local non-profit organizations that make Missoula so special. Help us, help local organizations as we donate 50% of select group sales to participating non-profits. Additionally, the PaddleHeads will match an additional 50% of all processed in form of cash donation to participating groups (total of 100%)!

After the PaddleHeads Opening Day notched the first sell-out of the season, and with the first month of games set at 50% capacity, and a limited number of season tickets available, fans are encouraged to act fast and purchase tickets online in advance, to secure their desired seating locations. Tickets are available now online at http://bit.ly/GETTIX21 or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

As the PaddleHeads' season is underway, the "Adopt-a-PaddleHead" host family program is still in need of area families who are interested in potentially housing a player(s) or field staff member for the 2021 season.

Interested families are encouraged to contact the Missoula PaddleHeads at (406) 543-3300 with any questions - and can apply to the Adopt-a-PaddleHead program via the link below, by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N. Higgins), or by emailing dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

