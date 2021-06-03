Bash Keeps Boise Bats in Check in Victory over Hawks

Boise, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a three-game series at Memorial Stadium in Boise on Wednesday evening facing off with the Hawks. Missoula would waste little time getting on the board as Nick Gatewood, and Zach Almond both drove in runs to kick start the offense in the first inning. Missoula's offense would score plenty more as the night would continue. However, Andrew Bash made sure that those two runs would have been more than enough in an outstanding performance to highlight a 16-0 win.

The first-year professional would go deeper than any other starter has into a game this season in eight solid innings of work. Bash struck out nine batters in those innings while not issuing a walk to earn his first professional win. Bash would also throw nearly seventy percent of his pitches for strikes in those innings.

The PaddleHeads attack made sure they would give Bash more than enough breathing room with there production that was highlighted by the middle third of the order. The trio of Gatewood, Almond, and Luke Navigato would finish with 10 hits combined with 9 RBIs and 8 runs scored. Gatewood led the team in hits overall finishing 4-for-6 with 5 driven in and two runs scored.

Missoula broke the game open in the final inning putting ten runs on the board a new season high. 15 batters would come to the plate in the inning in total as Missoula would tally 10 hits in the inning. Six batters in the order for Missoula would finish with at least two hits in the game. The PaddleHeads have also scored at least 10 runs in 6 games this season.

The PaddleHeads (8-2) will look to ensure that they will finish this six-game road slate with a winning record on Thursday evening in game two of the series opposite the Hawks (3-7). Missoula plans to send opening day starter Andy Toelken to the mound looking to build on his last start when he earned his first win of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

