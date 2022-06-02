Voyagers Hold off Late PaddleHeads Charge to Even Series

June 2, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Great Falls Voyagers had everything working in the early going in game two of a six game set opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. Great Falls would open up a 7-0 advantage in the fifth with a 5-run rally in the third inning doing a bulk of that damage. Missoula would not back down however, mounting a comeback after the fifth.

The PaddleHeads would score 7 runs in innings six through eighth after being shutout to that point to make things interesting. Trailing by a pair in the bottom of the ninth, Missoula would see the tying runs move into scoring position at second and third with two outs. Despite the late push, Missoula would fall just short in the inning leaving the runners stranded and Great Falls would escape with a 9-7 victory.

The Voyagers would get their offense rolling right away as Great Falls would see their first run come into score in the opening frame. Tavis Brunson would drive in a run with a double in the inning to get the scoring started. After a quiet second inning, the Voyagers offense would strike with a game changing rally in the next inning.

Great Falls would see each of the first six batters reach base as part of a 5 run rally in the third inning that saw the Voyagers take a 6-0 lead. Andy Atwood would lead off the frame with a home run before an RBI single from Eddie McCabe. A walk with the bases loaded with Zane Zurbrugg in the box would also drive in a run. Atwood would finish the game 1-for-3 and Zurbrugg would finish 2-for-3.

Jayson Newman would finally get the PaddleHeads offense going in the sixth inning with a towering blast to left field to get Missoula on the board. Newman would also drive in a run with an RBI single in the seventh as part of a 3-run rally that saw the PaddleHeads inch even closer in the contest. Newman would finish the game 2-for-5.

The Voyagers would see their lead cut to one in the bottom of the eighth after catcher Niko Pacheco would launch a two run blast over the wall in left to make the score 8-7. It was the second extra base hit of the night for Pacheco who finished 2-of-4 with a homer, double and 2 RBIs in the contest. That would be as close as Missoula would come however as the late comeback would ultimately fall just short.

The Voyagers (6-2) moved into a tie for first place in the Northern Division standings with the victory Wednesday night as Missoula (5-3) now sits one game back. The PaddleHeads will look to gain an advantage in the six game series Thursday night at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. To catch all the action, tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.