Matt Feinstein Blasts Walk off Homer for Chukars in 15-14 Marathon

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Matt Feinstein delivered the walk-off swing for the Idaho Falls Chukars (5-2) in the bottom of the ninth, lifting the Chukars to a 15-14 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (2-4) on Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field. The win is their first walk off win in 2022.

Idaho Falls opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, putting up a six-spot against Rockies starter Israel Fuentes. Feinstein drew a one out walk, and advanced to third on a Hunter Hisky double. Calvin Estrada singled them home to make it a 2-0 ballgame. The Chukars then loaded the bases on a Brady West single and when Tyler Wyatt was hit by a pitch. Eric Callahan stepped to the plate with two outs and belted a grand slam, his second of the season to give Idaho Falls a six-run lead, 6-0.

The Rockies knocked in a run against Chukars starter Daniel Silva in the second on an RBI single from Casey Petersen that made it 6-1. Idaho Falls countered in the bottom half with a leadoff home run from Feinstein, his first of 2022 that put the Chukars back up by six runs, 7-1.

Grand Junction put up five runs against Silva in the top of the third on an Austin Elder RBI single, a three-run homer from Josh Elvir and a sac fly to make it a one-run game, 7-6.

The Chukars scored six in the bottom of the fifth. Estrada ledoff the inning with a homer to give the Chukars some breathing room, 8-6. West followed up with a single, and scored on a single from Wyatt that made it 9-6 and chased Fuentes from the game. Facing reliever Liam Neri with no outs, Idaho Falls loaded up the bases for the second time on a Sam Troyer single and when Callahan reached on an error. Patrick Chung drew a bases-loaded walk to score Wyatt, and Troyer scored on a wild pitch to put the Chukars up five runs, 11-6. Callahan scored on an RBI groundout from Steve Barmakian, and Chung came across on a wild pitch, capping the six-run inning and giving the Chukars a 13-6 advantage.

The Rockies countered with a four-run sixth inning against reliever Damon Ellis on an RBI fielder's choice, back-to-back RBI singles, and on a wild pitch from Nate Jenkins that made it a three-run game, 13-10. Chung countered with a single to score Troyer in the bottom half, which grew the lead to four, 14-10.

Grand Junction tied it at 14 with back-to-back two-run innings in the seventh and eighth. Nico Popa homered against Jenkins to make it a two-run game in the seventh, and the Rockies brought in two runs against Victor Rodriguez on an RBI single and a fielder's choice that scored Elvir to tie the game.

Jon Nunnally Jr (W, 1-0) took to the mound in the eighth, and sat down the Rockies side. The Chukars loaded up the bases in the bottom half with two outs, but the runners were left stranded when Barmakian struck out against Trevin Reynolds (L, 0-1).

Nunnally Jr returned for the ninth, and struck out the first batter. He issued a walk to Nick Scantlin, who was later caught stealing by Brady West for the second out. After issuing a second walk, Nunnaly Jr ended the inning with a punchout of Elvir.

Facing Reynolds in the bottom of the ninth, Feinstein crushed the walk-off home run to straight away center to win it for the Chukars, 15-14. The win for the Chukars is their fourth straight at home.

The series continues tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT. The Chukars will start RHP Jake Binder (1-0, 3.60 ERA) and Grand Junction's starter is TBD.

