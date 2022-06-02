Auction to Benefit Watson Children's Shelter with the Paddleheads

June 2, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Join us for the Paddleheads Star Wars Jersey Auction benefiting the Watson Children's Shelter, presented by Davis Brothers Auction.

The Limited Edition Star Wars styled jerseys will be worn by the team during their June 4th game against the Great Falls Voyagers. Your winning bid on any of the 28 available game day jerseys will benefit Missoula's Watson Children's Shelter.

This auction is now open and ready for bids! It will begin close on Saturday, June 4th around 9 pm-MDT. This is a timed auction and the highest bid before the time runs out will win the lot.

All net proceeds will be donated in full to the Watson Children's Shelter. Your purchase is 100% tax-deductible.

