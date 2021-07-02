Voyagers Five Run Seventh Dooms Mustangs

July 2, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs (12-24) drop their seventh straight home game after the Great Falls Voyagers (16-20) escape with an 8-6 victory. With the loss, the Voyagers sweep the Mustangs for the second time this season.

Billings held a 6-1 lead in the seventh inning after Mustangs starter Taylor Bloye allowed just one hit and unearned run after 5 2/3 innings.

Their lead unraveled in the seventh inning after a five run inning sparked by four hits. The biggest hit of the inning was the last one. With the bases loaded, Voyagers 3B Kyle Crowl blasted a double down the left field line to clear the bases and tie the game up at six.

Voyagers tacked on two runs in the top of the ninth off Mustangs closer Dallas Bryan to take the 8-6 lead. The Voyagers closer Aaron Kern ran into trouble in the bottom half of the inning after Tristen Carrenza and Anthony Amicangelo each singled to start the inning. With just one out and runners on the corners, Kern induced a game ending 4-6-3 double play to give the Voyagers their third straight win.

The Mustangs offense was sparked by Tristen Carranza who homered in his second straight game in the first inning. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Jesus Azuaje also recorded a three hit ballgame, his first three-hit game of the season.

Mustangs pitching tonight combined for nine walks and a series total of 25 in 27 innings.

The Mustangs travel to Idaho Falls tomorrow for the start of a three game series. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 3:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.