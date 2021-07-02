Great Falls Slugs 16 Runs in Series Clinching Victory

Billings, MT - The Billings Mustangs (12-23) allowed their second highest run total of the season on Thursday night to the Great Falls Voyagers (15-20) in the 16-8 victory.

Great Falls screamed out to an 11-3 lead in the third inning after they scored six runs in the second inning.

For the Voyagers, Jason Matthews slugged his second home run of the series with a two-run home run in the first inning. Tristen Carranza gave the Mustangs a 3-2 lead after he bashed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

That's the only time Billings led in the game as the Voyagers would score four in the fifth and one in the eighth inning.

The Mustangs were led offensively by Jalen Garcia who collected his team leading 12th multi-hit game of the season. Chris Salvey also hit a no-doubter home run in the third inning to left field, his third of the year.

Neil Lang was dazzling out of the bullpen tonight. He fired three innings of scoreless baseball and struck out three as well. He lowered his earned run average to a mere 2.95.

Mustangs outhit Great Falls for the second straight game but still fall at the hands of the Voyagers.

The Mustangs and the Voyagers meet again tomorrow for the final game of the three game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:15 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

