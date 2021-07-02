Wenzel Signs Contract with PaddleHeads Friday

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads made a roster acquisition on Friday afternoon with announcement of the signing of pitcher Palmer Wenzel. The Texas native will make his first appearance as a professional as a member of the PaddleHeads after completing his colligate career earlier this spring.

Wenzel comes to the PaddleHeads after pitching at the University of Texas this spring. The Longhorn baseball program is known as one of the nation's strongest having won six National Championships. Texas also holds the record for most appearances in the College World Series (37). Wenzel made 17 appearances with the Longhorns this past spring finishing with a 3-0 record with a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

Prior to his time with the Longhorns, Wenzel pitched in 34 games at the University of Texas- San Antonio from 2018-2020. Wenzel finished with a 9-2 record and a 2.69 ERA with the Road Runners striking out 60 batters in 70 1/3 innings. Wenzel enjoyed his best season at UTSA in 2018 posting a 6-2 record and 3.27 ERA while making a team high 26 relief appearances.

The PaddleHeads (24-10) are set to conclude a nine game homestand on Friday night squaring off with the Boise Hawks (14-20) in a double-header. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Game 2 will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Game 1. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and SWX Montana.

