Votes Are In: Rivermen Reveal Top 40 Fan Favorites

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen revealed the remaining 15 players to join the list of the top 40 fan favorites of all-time, as voted on by the fans over the past two weeks. Nearly 600 votes were submitted to determine which players from the IHL, ECHL, AHL, and SPHL-eras of Peoria hockey would be accompanied by 25 Rivermen icons and stitched onto a commemorative jersey for the team to wear and auction off following a 2021-22 regular season home game. Dates and times for 2021-22 games have yet to be determined.

Topping the list with over 200 votes is ECHL and AHL alum, as well as current Rivermen Head Coach, Jean-Guy Trudel. Following him by just three votes is Peoria native, Alec Hagaman. Hagaman is one of three SPHL players to be voted into the top 40.

Below are the 15 players that were voted in by fans:

SPHL: Alec Hagaman, Ben Oskroba, Kyle Rank

AHL: Jake Allen, Ben Bishop, Chris Porter, Ryan Reaves

ECHL: JF Boutin, Jason Christie, Blaine Fitzpatrick, Dan Hodge, Tyler Rennette, Jean-Guy Trudel

IHL: Curtis Joseph, Butch Kaebel

The 25 players already included were: Michel Mongeau, Nelson Emerson, Ron Hoover, Richard Pion, Kevin Miehm, Grant Rezansoff, Doug Evans, David Bruce, Dave Thomlinson, Denis Cyr, Bob Fleming, Dave Mackey, Trevor Baker, Kelly Chase, Jim Vesey, Steven Tuttle, Brian Shaw, Dominic Lavoie, Tony Twist, Darren Veitch, Rob Robinson, Tony Curtale, Darrell May, Guy Hebert, and Curtis Sanford.

