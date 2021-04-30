Huntsville Tops Bulls 5-1

April 30, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc dominated the Bulls on Friday night by a final score of 5-1. After trailing at the end of the first period, Huntsville scored five unanswered goals to end the game. The captain, Tyler Piacentini found the back of the net twice, and Max Milosek posted 22 saves.

The Havoc return to action Saturday against the Macon Mayhem.

