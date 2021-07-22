Vivas with Grand Slam in Road Win

Visalia, CA - A five-run third put the Quakes on the board and in the driver's seat on Wednesday, as they rolled to a 9-3 victory over Visalia, their second straight win to open their current 12-game road trip.

Jorbit Vivas blasted his second grand slam of the season as part of the five-run rally, helping the Quakes maintain control in the South Division, as they continue to lead Inland Empire by just a full game in the standings.

Aldrich de Jongh tied the game with an RBI double, as he chased home Sauryn Lao to make it a 1-1 game. With the bases jammed, Vivas delivered his tenth home run of the year to give the Quakes the lead for good against Visalia starter Austin Pope (0-10). Vivas now leads the league with 54 RBIs on the year.

Sam McWilliams added a two-run triple in the fourth, as Marco Hernandez and de Jongh scored to make it 7-1.

Visalia's bats were kept quiet for the majority of the night, as starter Robbie Peto allowed just one run on four hits over four innings in the no-decision. Julian Smith (4-5) was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless fifth.

Aldry Acosta earned the final four outs and his third save of the year, after getting out of a bit of an eight-inning jam before working a scoreless ninth.

The Quakes (36-31) will look for a third straight victory to open their road trip, sending Jimmy Lewis (0-2) to the mound on Thursday. Visalia will go with Junior Mieses (2-4), with first pitch slated for 6:00pm.

After a 12-game road trip, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 3rd, taking on the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday the 4th will be a Temblores Tuesday, presented by the Art Laboe Show Live. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

