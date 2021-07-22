Nuts Losing Streak Reaches Eight

July 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







The Fresno Grizzlies dealt the Modesto Nuts their eighth consecutive defeat with a 6-2 win Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park.

Ezequiel Tovar opened the scoring with a solo home run to left in the bottom of the first against Nuts starter Adam Macko.

That was all Macko allowed across two and two-thirds innings, limiting the Grizzlies to a pair of hits while striking out four and walking one.

The Grizzlies added on with a single run in the fourth, followed by a two-run home run by Zac Veen in the fifth to make the score 4-0.

Fresno starter Anderson Amerista retired the first 13 batters of the night and 14 of the opening 15 before the Nuts got on the board in the sixth. Following a leadoff double by Brett Rodriguez, Noelvi Marte singled him home with a line drive to left. Marte moved to third on an Alberto Rodriguez doubled and scored when Trent Tinglestad grounded out to second.

The Grizzlies extended their lead with single runs in the sixth and eighth innings to go ahead 6-2 heading to the ninth. Brett Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to plate Robert Perez Jr to cut into the lead in the final frame, however the Nuts offense would fall short in its comeback, losing 6-3.

Amarista (2-1) picked up the win while Macko (2-2) suffered the loss.

The Nuts will try to stop the skid in game three of the series Thursday night. Right-hander Connor Phillips toes the rubber for the Nuts, matched up against Fresno left-hander Sam Weatherly. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 at Chukchansi Park.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from July 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.