In a Nutshell: Fresno Defeats Modesto 6-3 for 11th Consecutive Triumph

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (47-21) scraped past the Modesto Nuts (36-32) 6-3 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 26 games over .500 and lengthened their win streak to 11 contests, a season-long. The Grizzlies are 16-2 in the month of July and improved to 33-4 when allowing three runs or fewer.

Fresno's lineup tallied 10 hits in the victory, giving them a 22-5 record when doing so on the season. Four of those 10 hits went for extra-bases. Ezequiel Tovar started the fun in the first with a moonshot to left-center field. It was his 10th homer of the year. Trevor Boone would then smoke a triple to center and score on a Joe Aeilts' single in the fourth. Zac Veen continued the party an inning later with a two-run laser to dead center. It was Veen's 10th longball of the season and his sixth bomb in his last eight games. Boone and Aeilts would pool together on another run in the sixth. Aeilts blasted a sacrifice fly to deep center and Boone raced home from second to extend the Grizzlies lead. Finally, Aeilts plated Julio Carreras with a double to left in the eighth. It was his first three RBI game of the 2021 campaign.

The run support was not needed though as five Fresno pitchers combined to strike out 12 Nuts batters. Anderson Amarista (2-1) earned the win after a season-high five and one-third frames and eight punchouts. The righty retired the first 13 hitters to start the contest, including setting down six in a row via the strikeout. He would give way to Tanner Propst (0.2 IP), Juan Mejia (1.0 IP), Blake Goldsberry (1.0 IP) and Robinson Hernandez (1.0 IP), who shut the door on any Modesto comeback.

The Nuts offense notched three doubles in their seven hits. Brett Rodriguez and Alberto Rodriguez each relished a double with the latter picking up a pair of hits. Robert Perez Jr. was the recipient of the other multi-hit affair. Lefty Adam Macko (2-2) agonized the decision after two-plus innings of work. Both squads are back in action tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Anderson Amarista (5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

- CF Joe Aeilts (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI)

- RF Trevor Boone (2-4, 3B, 2 R, SB)

- LF Zac Veen (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (1-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Brett Rodriguez (1-2, 2B, RBI, R, HBP)

- 1B Robert Perez Jr. (2-4, R)

- RF Alberto Rodriguez (2-4, 2B)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 22 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Connor Phillips (3-2, 4.25) vs. Fresno LHP Sam Weatherly (3-5, 4.34), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies hitting coach Nic Wilson celebrated his 29th birthday tonight. Wilson's offense leads the Low-A West with a .268 batting average.

