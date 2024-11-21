VISL, HarbourCats, NightOwls Enter Strategic Partnership

November 21, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. - Different sports, but the same community ideals.

The Victoria HarbourCats and Nanaimo NightOwls, of baseball's West Coast League, and the Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL), have entered into a strategic partnership intended to assist the entities in growing grassroots sports and improving facilities on Vancouver Island.

The VISL provides programming and championships on the Island and leads leagues which give the best soccer players an avenue to play the sport for life. Championships such as the Jackson Cup, with many finals played at Royal Athletic Park in Victoria, serve as the crown jewel of the VISL.

More than 6,000 participants are involved with the VISL - sports fans, who will keep track of the Island's top baseball programs, the HarbourCats and NightOwls, who combined to draw more than 100,000 spectators in 2024.

The baseball teams and VISL will jointly promote each others' schedules, and provide opportunities for youth participation.

"The atmosphere at HarbourCats and NightOwls games showcase the top fan engagement on the Island, a true gathering point in our communities," said VISL Executive Director Vince Greco.

"Baseball fans are soccer fans, and soccer fans are baseball fans - it's about supporting quality programs on the island and furthering awareness. Adding youth opportunities between the two will be the cherry on top."

Watch for VISL events to recognize the work of the HarbourCats and NightOwls, and feature baseball games to celebrate the success of the VISL.

