WCL Alumni Trio Earns MLB Awards

Tarik Skubal, Steven Kwan and Jarren Duan each took home hardware in 2024.

Wednesday night, Tarik Skubal capped his stellar 2024 season by being named the American League's Cy Young Award winner. Prior to his pro career, the Detroit Tigers left-hander pitched for the Kitsap BlueJackets (currently Port Angeles Lefties) in 2014, followed by four years at Seattle University before being drafted by Detroit in 2018.

Skubal earned the American League's "pitching Triple Crown," leading the Junior Circuit in wins (18), strikeouts (228, and ERA (2.39); he's just the 13th Triple Crown winner in A.L. history (and the first since Shane Bieber, another WCL alumni in 2020).

The southpaw became the ninth A.L. pitcher to be selected unanimously, a list that includes Bieber as well.

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan, who played for the Corvallis Knights in 2016, earned his third-consecutive Gold Glove. He led A.L. left fielders with 10 defensive runs saved and nine outfield assists, ranking fifth among all MLB outfielders in assists.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, a Walla Walla Sweets standout in 2016, garnered All-MLB Second Team honors. He paced MLB with 48 doubles and tied for first with 14 triples, finishing fourth in the league with 83 extra-base hits.

"It's always gratifying to see WCL alumni achieve such remarkable milestones," Commissioner Rob Neyer said, "especially as testaments to our league's strong, ongoing commitment to player development."

