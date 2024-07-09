Vipers to Host Second Nike Basketball Camp

July 9, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have joined forces with Nike Sports Camps and the Jr. Vipers Academy to host a second Nike Basketball Camp on Aug. 5-8 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. CT.

The Co-Ed camp will take place at the DHR Sports Wellness Center/Vipers Practice Facility located at 315 E. Palm Drive and will host children from around the Rio Grande Valley between the ages of 7-16.

The "Nike Basketball Camp" will allow children from around the community to develop and refine fundamental basketball skills. The camp will also help participants develop their athletic abilities further and enhance their skills in different positions on the court through drills that will target ball handling skills, dribbling, passing, ball control and footwork, all with the help of Jr. Vipers Academy coaches and Vipers Guard John Knight III.

Participants will receive a Nike Basketball Camp T-Shirt, Vipers giveaway items, informational sessions from guest speakers and so much more.

Registration is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Spots are limited. For more information on the camp, please contact Vipers Vice President Mario Rodriguez via email mario@rgvipers.com.

