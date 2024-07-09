Milwaukee Bucks Sign Stanley Umude to a Two-Way Contract

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Milwaukee Bucks, NBA affiliate of the Wisconsin Herd, have signed Stanley Umude to a Two-Way contract.

A 6-6, 210-pound guard, Umude (oo-MOO-day) appeared in 24 games (2 starts) with the Detroit Pistons last season and averaged 5.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 45.3% from three. The University of Arkansas product began the season on a Two-Way contract with the Pistons before signing a standard NBA contract in February.

Umude, 25, also played in 28 games (22 starts) with the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, last season and averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, he appeared in 43 games with the Cruise during the 2022-23 season and earned a 10-day contract with the Pistons during the season. That season with Motor City, Umude averaged 15.4 points in 27.5 minutes per contest.

