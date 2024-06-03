Vipers Announce Six Priority Dates for 2024-25 Season
June 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, announced today six priority home dates in advance of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Official times and opponents have yet to be determined. The remainder of the schedule and the full-season promotional calendar will be released at a later date.
The six priority dates can be found below:
- Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
- Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024 (Kids Day Game)
- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025
- Saturday, March 8, 2025
- Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Saturday, March 29, 2025
Fans can now purchase their seats through a Priority Package Bundle for the Vipers 18th season by contacting an Account Executive via email at info@rgvipers.com or by visiting www.rgvipers.com.
