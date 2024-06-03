Player Recap: Caleb Daniels

June 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Caleb Daniels embraced every role thrown his way in 2023-24.

From a crucial player off the bench to start the season, to a go-to starter to end the year, Daniels made valuable strides in his first year as a professional.

"Caleb really improved throughout the entire season," Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell said. "He embraced his roles and I think it's big for a player to go through that. It's really going to help his development in the long run and it was just a blessing to be able to watch him grow in year one."

The Villanova product averaged 12.3 points on 42.9 FG%, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per 30.1 minutes in 47 total appearances between the Showcase Cup and regular season.

Daniels showed his impact immediately, in his first two professional games, posted a combined 31 points on 11-20 FGA (7-9 3PA), seven rebounds and three assists against Indiana (Nov. 11) and Cleveland (Nov. 14).

Daniels ended the regular season with splits of 12.9 points on 43.4 FG%, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks and steals per 31.5 minutes in 31 games.

"He was one of the most steady players we had all season," Powell said. "We don't get to where we got without Caleb. He can really carve a roll out for himself (in the future).

