Villa Turns in Dominant Effort in PaddleHeads' Win
August 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
GREAT FALLS, MT- The Great Falls Voyagers would scratch across a run to take an early lead in the 2nd inning opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads on Saturday night. Missoula starter Alfredo Villa would not let that trip him up however as the 2nd year PaddleHead would not allow another run to cross the plate on his watch. The 3rd year pro would also go on a spectacular run of success starting in the 4th inning.
Villa would be untouchable through large stretches of 7 innings allowing only 3 hits. The Arizona native would also finish with a season high in strikeouts. Thanks in large part to a push of success offensively in the top of the 9th, Missoula would also manage to back this effort as the PaddleHeads would hang on for a 4-3 victory. The final regular season road game now looms ahead Sunday in their final game against the Voyagers this season.
