Huge Comeback Falls Just Short in 10-9 Loss in Great Falls

August 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







GREAT FALLS, MT - Seemingly nothing was going right for the Missoula PaddleHeads on Friday for a large chunk of the contest opposite the Great Falls Voyagers. After jumping to a brief lead in the 2nd, Great Falls would score 10 unanswered runs from innings 3 through 5 to seemingly blow the game open. After the departure of Voyagers starter Nick Marshall however, the wind would shift dramatically in the other direction. Missoula would give themselves more than a fighting chance down the stretch as a result.

The PaddleHeads would tally runs in the final 4 innings of the contest to race back from a 9-run hole. In the top of the 9th, Missoula would also cut the Voyagers lead to just one run as the first 4 batters would reach base in the frame. Furthermore, the PaddleHeads would see the tying, and lead runs in scoring position in the inning. The mountain would prove to be just a bit too tall to climb on this night however as the Voyagers would manage to strand these runners to escape the situation with a 10-9 win.

