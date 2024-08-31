High Wheelers Take 11-5 win Over Hawks

Yolo High Wheelers (48-38; 25-15) starting pitcher Brandon Mitchell (5-2) retired the first 15 Boise Hawks (48-40; 23-17) as he helped lead the visitors to an 11-5 win on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Mitchell set professional career highs in strikeouts with nine and innings pitched, eight. The left-hander issued four hits, and one walk.

He maintains the excellent pitching in this series as High Wheeler starters have given up five runs over four games---1.29 ERA.

Mitchell credited the offense for his success, "tonight's game was set in the perfect tone by our offense and for me to go out there and keep our lead." "I felt good and everything tonight was working the way I wanted it to. It was a great win and I am happy to be a part of that win for us."

Yolo, with eight games left in the regular season has a two-game lead over Boise for the second place second half playoff spot in the Pioneer League. The High Wheelers lead the season series over the Hawks 8-2 and are 14-3 in their last 17 games. Yolo stays two games back of first place Oakland.

Mitchell got all the support he needed in the second when the High Wheelers scored four times. First baseman Jose Gonzalez led off with a walk (34 straight games he's reached base safely). Right fielder Tanner Smith (10, 11) followed with a single which moved Gonzalez to third. Left fielder David Glancy, immediately after Smith came through with a run-producing high-chopped single to third making it 1-0. Two batters after Glancy, designated hitter Ethan Bates ripped a two-run single to left giving the High Wheelers a 3-0 advantage. It was Bates first two pro RBI's for the two-way player. Next it was catcher Angel Mendoza and he tripled to center scoring Bates making it 4-0.

Yolo added single runs in the third and fourth, two in the seventh and three in the ninth. In addition to Smith's single, he had two solo homers--third and seventh inning. It was his second multi-homer game (August 11th @ Northern Colorado). Twice in the last three games, every High Wheeler in the starting lineup reached on a hit.

Boise scored a run in the sixth and four in the ninth. The ninth inning tallies were surrendered by Reed Garland who began this season with the Hawks. The runs broke a string of 25 2/3 consecutive innings by the bullpen without allowing an earned run going back to game two of a doubleheader on August 17th at Grand Junction.

Boise starter Brayland Spears (6-2) who was so dominant in a win against Yolo last week lasted 3 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed five hits, six runs (all earned), and walked three without a strikeout.

The teams meet in the fifth of this six-game series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. PST in Boise. Right-hander Ben Ferrer will start for Yolo against Boise righty Luke Malone.

HIGH TALES

Both of Mendoza's triples have come against Boise

Bates had three RBI's (two singles and a sacrifice fly)

Glancy has reached base safely ten times in Boise (five hits, four RBI's, four walks)

Andrew LaCour got the final two outs with one strikeout. Against Boise, he has 4 1/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts in five games

