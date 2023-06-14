Villa Strikes Out 8 In 7-3 Win Over Range Riders

Missoula MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads hosted the Glacier Range Riders for the 2nd time in as many nights in Game 2 of the series from Allegiance Field on Wednesday night. After adverse weather conditions affected Tuesday's action, Wednesday would welcome clearer skies, and a raucous crowd in the Garden City. Success at home has been a key for Missoula in the early stages of the season having won 9 of 10 entering Wednesday. Thanks to fabulous work from the PaddleHeads starting pitcher, and the reigning league MVP, the PaddleHeads would be off & rolling once again.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Jayson Newman has begun to turn things around at the plate in recent games. A pair of home runs from the 3rd year professional in the early innings would get the PaddleHeads out in front by a score of 4-0. That would be more than enough for starter Alfredo Villa who would dazzle in 7 innings of work as the PaddleHeads would go on to win by a tally of 7-3.

