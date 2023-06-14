Akins Paces PaddleHeads' Attack in Win Over Glacer

Missoula MT- The top 2 teams in the Northern Division were locked into a battle for the first time this season on Tuesday night in Game 1 of a 3 game set between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Glacier Range Riders. This week of action will prove to be an important stretch for both teams as both clubs look to gain control of the 1st half race in the Northern Division. Allegiance Field was a house of horrors for Glacier during the 2022 season as the Range Riders would finish the season 0-9 in games played in Missoula. Thanks to early inning offensive success, that trend would continue for Missoula in game 1.

After a quiet 1st inning, the PaddleHeads offense would come to life over the next 3 frames. The Range Riders would try to fight back with help with the long ball in the early innings. However, the PaddleHead offense proved to be too much, tallying 10 runs over a 3 inning stretch from the 2nd through the 4th. Missoula would then cruise the rest of the way in a 10-5 victory.

