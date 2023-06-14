Chukars Drop Game One of Homestand

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars dropped game one of their three game homestand to the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday evening.

Connor Woods got the start for the Vibes, while Tyler Wyatt went to the bump for the Chukars. Idaho Falls got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Chris Monroe hit an RBI single, which was then followed with Jordan Myrow scoring on a wild pitch. Zach May would then belt his third home run of the season to make it a 4-0 game.

Rocky Mountain took one back in the top of the second, then broke out in the top of the fourth. The Vibes tallied six runs on five hits in the inning, highlighted by a two run home run from Edmond Americaan.

Idaho Falls tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth. Chris Monroe brought home Sam Troyer on a single, and Zach May followed it up with his second home run of the game in the very next at bat. May hit home runs three and four on the season today, and now has three in his last two games. At the end of five, the score was 7-7.

It wouldn't stay there for long, however, as the Vibes scored eight runs on six hits in the top of the sixth. Idaho Falls committed three errors in the inning, and five errors in this game on their way to the loss. Rocky Mountain batted around in both the fourth and sixth innings.

The Vibes added two more on thanks to, and stop me if you've heard this before, a Dusty Stroup two run home run in the top of the ninth. At the end of the game, Rocky Mountain won 17-7, and took a 1-0 series lead. Connor Woods got his first win of the season, while Jacob Bogacz took his first loss.

There were some individual positives for the Chukars today. Zach May went 4-5 with two home runs and four RBI's. Chris Monroe had a three hit game, and also had two RBI's. Lastly, Michale DeSanti pitched a perfect inning, while striking out two in his season debut.

The Chukars will be back on Wednesday evening taking on the Vibes for game two. Gates open at 6:00PM, while first pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

