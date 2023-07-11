Villa & Greenwalt Named League Players of the Month

MISSOULA, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads have nearly reached the halfway point of the 2023 season as the 1st half of the Pioneer League season will come to an end on Sunday.

Furthermore, Missoula remains in strong position to claim the 1st half pennant for the 3rd consecutive season with only 6 games remaining entering action on Tuesday. This would be the 5th consecutive half championship that the PaddleHeads have claimed going back to 2021. This feat has only been achieved once in the 84 year history of the Pioneer League.

The month of June laid the foundation in many aspects for this PaddleHeads squad who finished 21-5 in games played during the month. Missoula was led by an offense that routinely scored over 10 runs per game during that span, and a pitching staff with the lowest team ERA of any club in the league. This winning combination saw many players contribute to the cause. In the eyes of the Pioneer League office however, 2 players specifically stood out as the key cogs.

In a recent press release, the Pioneer League named their most recent 'PBL Players of the Month' in both the Northern, and Southern Divisions. One 'Batter of the Month', and a 'Pitcher of the Month' is named in each division. For their success in the month of June, the Pioneer League has selected PaddleHeads center fielder Keaton Greenwalt as the league Batter of the Month, and starting pitcher Alfredo Villa as the league Pitcher of the Month giving Missoula a clean sweep in the Northern Division.

After batting .305 in 89 games played with the PaddleHeads during 2022, Greenwalt has seen an upswing in offensive production so far this season. This was put clearly into view during the month of June. Highlighted by a 11 game hitting streak, Greenwalt was often the driving force behind the PaddleHeads offense hitting from the middle of the order. Impressively, the 2nd year PaddleHead would do so striking out only 7 times in over 120 plate appearances.

The former Phillies product would drive in 31 runs during the month finishing with 14 extra base hits, and a .375 batting average in June. The New Mexico native currently leads the team in home runs (9), and RBIs (47) thus far this season.

After being a key part of a league championship squad in Grand Junction a season ago, Villa has enjoyed that same success and more as part of the PaddleHeads starting rotation. That was put on full display in a stretch of 3 starts from June 15 through June 24. In those starts Villa

finished with a 3-0 record with a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings pitched. Villa would strikeout 31 in those frames while issuing only 4 walks in that stretch.

The 2nd year professional is currently 2nd in the league amongst all pitchers in ERA (3.32) and strikeouts (56). PaddleHeads starter Zach Penrod is the top man in both categories currently with a 3.02 ERA and 57 strikeouts.

The PaddleHeads (30-12) lead the Glacier Range Riders by 3 Â½ games in the Pioneer League Northern Division 1st half pennant race entering the final 6 games of the first half slate.

Missoula's next challenge will come Tuesday night in the form of a twin bill opposite the Great Falls Voyagers (14-26). First pitch of game 1 is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The 2nd game of the double header will come approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. Hear all the action from the Electric City on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

