Boise Scores Seven In-A-Row; Mustangs Lose 7-5

July 11, 2023







The Boise Hawks scored seven unanswered runs as an answer for three first inning Mustang runs to beat Billings 7-5.

The Mustang loss marks five in a row.

The Mustangs got the scoring started early. In the first, Tyler Wilber singled to lead it off with a one out walk to Connor Denning and Wyatt Crenshaw followed with a single to load the bases. With two outs, Luke Fennelly walked home Wilber to give the Mustangs the 1-0 advantage.

Mikey Edie followed the RBI walk with a two-RBI single into center field - part of a two-hit night for Edie, as he now has five multi hit games this year.

Boise answered with three of their own to tie it in the bottom half of the first. With one out, Kole Kaler started a string of five straight plate appearances resulting in a Hawk reaching safely. Kaler hit a single, followed by a DJ Poteet single, and a Sam Olsson walk to load the bases. Alex Baeza hit a two-RBI single to score Kaler and Poteet. Raymond Gil followed with a RBI double to cap off the three-run inning scoring Olsson.

The first could have been much worse, as Tyler Jorgensen hit a ground ball to Wilber at third, but he dealt it home to throw out Baeza for out number two. Ronnie Allen Jr. struck out against Mustang starting right-hander Karan Patel.

Patel dealt a 1-2-3 inning in the second, but surrendered another three hits in the third as part of a three run inning. An RBI single by Olsson, a sacrifice Fly RBI by Gil, and Trevor Minder reached on an error by Wilber to score Baeza to make it 6-3.

That would do it for Patel as he tossed three innings giving up six runs, five earned, on seven hits, one strikeout and a walk.

Right-hander McLain Harris tossed four innings to answer - a season-high for him. He gave up just one run on an RBI single by Olsson to make it 7-3. Harris tossed three punchouts giving up just one run, earned, on two hits and a walk.

Right-hander Nate Jenkins tossed a clean 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth while striking out Minder to retire the side. This is a nice answer to Jenkins last outing on July 8th against Glacier where he gave up three earned runs on three hits.

The Mustangs made it interesting in the ninth, as Mitch Moralez started off the frame with a walk. Luke Fennelly grounded a ball to the shortstop Minder, who dealt it to Gil to retire Moralez. Fennelly made it to first safely.

Edie blooped his second hit of the evening down the left field line to pick up his fifth double of the year and put runners on at second and third.

Brady West hit a routine fly ball to center field, but Kenny Oyama dropped the ball to score Fennelly and make it 7-4.

Jason Ajamian hit a groundball to the third baseman Kaler to score Edie and make it 5-3.

Wilber represented the tying run, but on a full count with two outs, he grounded out to Kaler to end the ball game.

Billings will take on Boise at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

