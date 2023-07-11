McConnell's Bases Clearing Double Runs Riders Past Chuks

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (26-15) were back at it again Monday night with a convincing victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-27) by a score of 8-3. The biggest offensive play came as part of a 7-0 run to start the contest when Ben McConnell cleared the bases to score three runs on a double in the bottom of the third inning.

It was an extra base knock by Dean Miller that got the scoring started, however, when the Range Rider number three hitter battled for a ten pitch at-bat that resulted in the end with a rifle to center field. The Idaho Falls center fielder laid out to try and make a diving catch but came up empty as the ball bounced over him and all the way to the wall. Jackson Raper scored all the way from first on what ended up as a triple for Miller and the Range Riders took the lead. Ben Fitzgerald followed that up with a sac fly to make it two.

In the third, the Riders burst the dam with a two-out rally. First, Sam Linscott scored Fitzgerald on a single, then a walk to Mason Dinesen put three ducks on the pond for McConnell. McConnell powered a double to right center field that brought all the boys home and made it 6-0. Gabe Howell then singled to score BennyMac.

Nick Zegna was the starting pitcher for Glacier and put in another impressive outing on the bump, picking up the win. Big Z went seven innings with just two earned runs against and three strikeouts. In his final inning, he came two strikes away from notching the first immaculate inning in Range Rider history. Michael YaSenka made his Glacier debut in the eighth and Connor Housley slammed the door in the ninth.

The Range Riders and Chukars meet again tonight at 7:05 PM. Rob Hamby is slated for the start at Glacier Bank Park.

