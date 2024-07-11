Victoria Royals Name Don MacGillivray Assistant Coach

July 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today the hiring of Don MacGillivray as Assistant Coach.

We are excited to be able to add a coach of Don's caliber to our coaching staff. Said General Manager Jake Heisinger. He brings a lot of experience to our group and will be a great asset for our players to learn from."

MacGillivray is set to join James Patrick on the bench this upcoming season, following his tenure as Assistant Coach with the Calgary Hitmen during the 2023-24 season. Before that, he led the Brandon Wheat Kings as Head Coach for three seasons, having previously served as their assistant coach from 2016 to 2020.

MacGillivray also spent time coaching in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with the Portage Terriers, Neepawa Titans franchise, St. James Canadiens, and Winnipeg Blues. He also held the position of Head Coach with the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL) for two seasons and spent three seasons as head coach of the University of Manitoba Bisons (CIS), where he was named Canada West Coach of the Year in 2008.

Get your 2024-25 Season Tickets

Don't miss out on an exciting season and tons of great season member perks! Secure your seat today for the 24-25 season and become a part of the Royals family.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.