Penguins Sign Howe to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

July 11, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday, July 10 that they have signed Regina Pats forward Tanner Howe to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Howe, 18, was selected 46th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft on June 29. The Prince Albert, Sask. product completed his fourth season with the Regiment in 2023-24, leading the Pats goals (28), assists (49), points (77), power play points (23) and games this past season, playing in all 68 games for the first time in his career.

The 5-foot-11, 182 lb. left-shot forward who plays both left wing and centre hit the 200 game mark near the end of the season and has missed just one game over the last two seasons. The first-year captain now ranks T-65th in franchise history in games (207), 57th in goals (92), 34th in assists (141) and T-44th in points (233). For a second straight season, Howe reached 49 assists as well as 20+ goals for a third season, and the 60+ point mark for a third straight year.

Howe has represented Team Canada twice at the World Under-18 Championship in 2022 and 2023, winning a bronze medal in 2023. He also helped Canada to a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medal in 2022.

