Victor Solomon to Sing National Anthem at Fourth of July Game

June 14, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, Ill. - The Peoria Chiefs announced Monday that 2017 Peoria High School graduate, Victor Solomon, will be singing the National Anthem on July 4 at Dozer Park, when the Chiefs host West Michigan.

Solomon, 22, finished in fifth place in the most recent season on NBC's "The Voice." He was a member of Team Legend on the show and burst onto the scene in blind auditions when he sang Legend's song, "Glory."

Solomon started his singing career at the age of six, when he started to perform at his church.

Additionally, he won his eighth-grade talent show by singing another John Legend tune, "Ordinary People."

The Peoria-native also played football at Peoria High School and was a co-captain of the team that won the 5A State Championship back in 2016.

Solomon graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, North Carolina, and is excited to be back in central Illinois.

"Hey Peoria, I'm coming home," Solomon said. "I can't wait to meet all of you at the ballpark."

Tickets are now on sale for all remaining 2021 Chiefs home games. Tickets start at $14. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at the box office or online at our website. Box office hours are 10:00- 4:30, Monday-Thursday, and open from 10:00-3:00 on Friday. The box office is closed from 11:30-1:00 each day for lunch. For weekend home games, the box office again opens at 10:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 14, 2021

Victor Solomon to Sing National Anthem at Fourth of July Game - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.