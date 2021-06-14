Dragons Homestand Preview (June 15-20)

June 15 - June 20, 2021

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Back to Full Capacity

In accordance with the Governor's elimination of COVID related health orders and restrictions, the Dayton Dragons officially opened Day Air Ballpark to full stadium capacity last week. If you are fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask, unless you prefer. If you are not vaccinated, you should wear a mask per CDC guidelines.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place including touchless technology inside all restrooms, plexiglass at customer service areas, and cashless concessions. All 125 hand sanitizing stations will remain, and the Dragons will continue to adhere to special cleaning protocols for the facility and high-volume touch points.

Single-game tickets for all 42 remaining full capacity home games through the rest of the season from June - September are now available for purchase through the following outlets:

- Online at https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/single-game-tickets

- The Dragons Box Office located next to the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark

- By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

- The Dragons App which can be downloaded through the App Store (Apple) or Google Play Store (Android)

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, June 15 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 18 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Wednesday: Noah Davis (RHP)

Thursday: Graham Ashcraft (RHP)

Friday: Spencer Stockton (RHP)

Saturday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Sunday: Eduardo Salazar (RHP)

Dragons 50/50

The Dragons 50/50 will be a rolling pot and will run from Tuesday through Sunday. The 50/50 ran this last homestand as well, and the pot grew to over $6,900. You can also purchase online (while not being at the game): https://www.milb.com/dayton/fans/50-50-raffle.

Anthem Game Changers Honoree

- When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. On Wednesday, June 16, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons highlight Katherine Stewart and her employer, Kroger, for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

Hometown Heroes Honoree

- Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and the Dayton Dragons are recognizing Operation Cherrybend as our Hometown Hero on Thursday, June 17. Operation Cherrybend is dedicated to educating the general public about the trials and challenges veterans face every day. Twenty-two American veterans commit suicide daily, which is why Operation Cherrybend hopes to bring awareness and help change this.

Veteran Salute Honoree

- CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will honor Willard Ore, a U.S. Army veteran, the entire homestand and with a special in-person moment on Sunday, June 20 during the Dragons game.

- CareSource's Veteran Salute Program will also honor Brian Bowersox, a U.S. Army veteran, with a special in-person moment on Thursday, June 17 during the Dragons game.

Upcoming Comedy Show

After this homestand, please join us on Friday, June 25th at 7:00 p.m. for our first ever comedy show, featuring America's Got Talent finalist, Preacher Lawson. Click here for more information: https://www.milb.com/dayton/events/eventsschedule.

Dragons On The Field

Â§ The Dragons won their first four games last week against the Great Lakes Loons in thrilling fashion. Dayton matched its biggest comeback in the past 15 seasons on Tuesday, June 8th rallying to win 8-7. The Dragons trailed 7-0 after the 2nd inning that night. They followed it up with a 6-5 come-from-behind win on Wednesday, June 9th, winning 6-5. The Dragons were down 5-3 in the 9th inning and tied the game with a two-run home run from outfielder Reniel Ozuna. Francisco Urbaez later walked it off with a single to right field. After a 6-3 win on Thursday, the Dragons won a pitchers duel 1-0, behind a six-inning, 10-strikeout gem from Graham Ashcraft. It was arguably the best stretch of baseball Dayton had played all season. Eight of Dayton's 10 comeback wins have now come in the last three weeks. The Dragons fell in the final two games of the series, but still took the series victory 4-2, and are holding on to first place in the High-A Central League East Division by a half game over West Michigan.

Â§ The Dragons are 5-1 in series openers this season, which includes four consecutive comeback victories against South Bend, Quad Cities, Lake County, and Great Lakes.

Â§ Dayton is second in the High-A Central League, and ninth in all of minor league baseball, with 61 stolen bases and ranks top-five in the HAC in batting average (.239). The Dragons are currently on pace for 203 stolen bases in a 120-game season, which would challenge the 140-game franchise record of 228 set in 2011 when Billy Hamilton stole 103.

Â§ Shortstop Miguel Hernandez is riding an eight-game hit streak and is batting a team-best .380 at home this season. Outfielder Jacob Hurtubise continues to impress as his on-base percentage is a league-best .444. Hurtubise has also stolen 22 bases this season which is fourth in all of minor league baseball. Infielder Francisco Urbaez is batting a team-high .294 and has started 14 consecutive games entering the series.

High-A Central League Stories from June 14, 2021

