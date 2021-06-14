Dragons Carson Spiers Earns Pitcher of the Week Honor

Dayton Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers (SPY-ers) has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7-June 13.

Spiers made two relief appearances during the week, tossing seven and one-third shutout innings while allowing just one hit and while walk. He struck out 10 of the 24 batters he faced as hitters went 1 for 22 against him. He earned the win in the Dragons historic comeback on Tuesday, June 8 by tossing six scoreless innings. The Dragons battled back from a 7-0 deficit to top Great Lakes 8-7, matching the largest Dayton comeback win in at least 15 years.

Spiers was signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2020 by the Cincinnati Reds out of Clemson University, where he had served as the Tigers closer. He is the nephew of Bill Spiers, who spent 13 years in the Major Leagues from 1989-2001. Carson Spiers began the 2021 season with Daytona, the Reds Low-A affiliate, where he worked as a starting pitcher, going 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He joined the Dragons on May 26.

So far in 2021, the Batter and Pitcher of the Week have each been awarded six times in the High-A Central League. Five of the 12 winners have been members of the Dayton Dragons. Brian Rey was named the Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season (May 3-9; May 10-16). Lyon Richardson was the Pitcher of the Week for the first week (May 3-9). Graham Ashcraft was the Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6, and Spiers has become the latest winner.

The Dragons open a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

