G League Wisconsin Herd

Victor Oladipo Scored 23 PTS in 28 MIN in Wisconsin's Win!

Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video


Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from November 25, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central