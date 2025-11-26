Victor Oladipo Scored 23 PTS in 28 MIN in Wisconsin's Win!
Published on November 25, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd YouTube Video
Check out the Wisconsin Herd Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 25, 2025
- Ron Harper Jr. Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Maine Celtics
- Stars Sweep Kings in Doubleheader with 149-122 Win - Salt Lake City Stars
- Squadron Come up Short in Mexico City - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wisconsin Herd Stories
- Herd Fight to Final Buzzer, Fall Just Short in 101-98 Thriller
- Herd Delivers Strong Second-Half Surge in Loss to Skyforce
- Herd Shows Fight Despite Though Loss to Gold
- Jeremiah Tilmon Named to November 2025 USA Men's World Cup Qualifying Team
- Wisconsin Herd and Adashun Jones Team up for Third Season to Protect this House