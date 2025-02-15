Vibe Take on Ignite for HBCU Night

February 15, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (5-5) host their HBCU Night match, taking on the Indy Ignite (5-4) on Sunday, February 16. The match is set to start at 6:00 p.m. ET, airing nationally on CBS Sports Network, in partnership with Air Force reserves and the National Society of Black Sports Professionals, the Atlanta Chapter.

Atlanta's HBCU Night match has various activations in the match including a step team performance by the Divine Nine, the National Anthem sung by the Morehouse College Alumni, and a halftime drumline performance by the Atlanta Ol' School Drummers. There will also be a pre-match networking event with Black industry leaders, including Edwin Moses and Shana Scott. Black owned businesses will be tabling in the concourse, including Flavor on the Fork, Vivo and more!

Vibe vs. Ignite

The Atlanta Vibe (5-5) will play the Indy Ignite (4-5) for the first time in league history. Coming off a road trip win, the Vibe are looking forward to meeting the Ignite in Atlanta for their first match-up this season.

Ignite's outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh, a key player for the Atlanta Vibe last season, faces off against her previous team on Sunday back in Atlanta. Recently being announced as an inaugural All-Star, Member-Meneh holds the second-highest total kills on the season at 156 and the highest kill efficiency in the league at 4.73. Vibe's outside hitter Leah Edmond closely follows Member-Meneh, holding the third-highest amount of kills in the league at 135 total.

The Vibe will be on the road for their next match on February 20th, taking on Indy Ignite on their home court. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

