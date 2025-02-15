Rise Swept in Orlando, Drop Third Straight

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Grand Rapids Rise couldn't generate enough firepower to slow down the Orlando Valkyries on Saturday night at Addition Financial Arena. Orlando secured its fourth straight victory and swept the Rise for the first time in franchise history. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids (4-6 overall) dropped its third consecutive match. The Valkyries (7-4) claimed the win in straight sets, 25-18, 25-23, 26-24.

The opening set was last tied at 15-15 before the Valkyries used an 8-1 run to distance themselves. Orlando's three-headed attack of Brittany Abercrombie, Natalie Foster, and Adora Anae all had three or more kills in the first set. Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard led all attackers with five kills (.571). She finished with a team-high 11 kills in the match.

The Valkyries jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the second set before the Rise mounted a comeback. Trailing 23-22, Pritchard nearly landed a kill to tie the score, but Abercrombie made a diving pancake dig and then a diving swing to help get the ball back over the net. Marin Grote tried to kill the ball at the net, but Courtney Schwan kept the play alive, allowing Anae to finish the point with a kill. The Rise challenged the play, arguing that Abercrombie's last-ditch attack had crossed back on the wrong side of the antenna, but the review was unsuccessful. Pritchard and Anae traded kills for the final two points of the set, with the Valkyries coming out on top by the minimum, 25-23.

Grand Rapids fought back in the third set with a 6-1 run, taking a 14-12 lead. The surge included kills from Ali Bastianelli, Paige Briggs-Romine, and Kaleigh Nelson, along with an ace from Nelson and a block by Raven Colvin. Both teams traded points until they reached a 24-24 deadlock. The Rise fended off the first match point for Orlando as Briggs-Romine ducked under a Norah Sis serve that went long. Orlando regrouped, sealing the win with Abercrombie's match-high 13th kill and a match-winning ace from Foster - her second of the night. Foster now leads the league with 23 aces this season.

Orlando finished with a higher hitting percentage (.207 to .161), along with more aces (3-1) and blocks (11-9). Grand Rapids had more digs (50-45) and assists (38-34) in the three-set loss.

Notes

Nine different Rise players recorded a kill, with eight finishing with three or more. Pritchard led the way with 11 kills, followed by Nelson (6), Bastianelli (4), and Briggs-Romine (4).

Rise setter August Raskie notched her ninth double-double of the season with 31 assists and 13 digs. She also had three kills, all of which came in the third set.

Former Rise player Shannon Scully didn't play for the Valkyries.

Four players tallied three blocks each: Abercrombie, Foster, and Kaz Brown for Orlando, and Grote for Grand Rapids.

Box Score

GR 18 23 24 - 0

ORL 25 25 26 - 3

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Erika Pritchard 11, Kaleigh Nelson 6, Ali Bastianelli 4, Paige Briggs-Romine 4; Assists - August Raskie 31, Elena Oglivie 4, Camryn Turner 2; Aces - Nelson 1; Blocks - Marin Grote 3, Bastianelli 2, Raskie 2; Digs - Raskie 13, Oglivie 12, Nelson 9.

ORL: Kills - Brittany Abercrombie 13, Courtney Schwan 8, Adora Anae 7; Assists - Pornpun Guedpard 33; Aces - Natalie Foster 2, Schwan 1; Blocks - Abercrombie 3, Kaz Brown 3, Foster 3; Digs - Schwan 12, Anae 9, Abercrombie 8.

A - 1,668

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 4-6 / Thu., Feb. 20 vs. Columbus Fury, 7 p.m.

Orlando: 7-4 / Thu., Feb. 20 vs. Vegas Thrill, 7 p.m.

