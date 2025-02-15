Flyin' High: Valks Win Fifth in a Row

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries keep on cruising, winning their fifth in a row against the Grand Rapids Rise in three sets, with set scores of 25-18, 25-23, 26-24.

The victory pushed the Valkyries to a franchise-best five wins in a row, catapulting them into third place, and having the most points (23) among all teams in the league.

"I'm really proud with how we've been playing because we've had a really tough stretch of teams in February," head coach Amy Pauly stated after a fifth consecutive win. "For us to continue to take the floor and get a sweep tonight, shows how hard working this group of athletes is."

The Valkyries tied a Pro Volleyball Federation season high with seven blocks in the third set, out blocking Grand Rapids 11-9.

Late in the third set, down 14-12, Orlando looked for some fresh legs off the bench, turning to Norah Sis and Lydia Grote, who were key contributors that provided a lot of energy, helping the Valkyries more than what the stat-sheet shows and eventually taking set three 26-24.

"It's fun," Valkyries outside hitter Norah Sis said. "We talked about an identity in our team being really strong off the bench. We know we have people who can come in and contribute and I know that every single person trusts in each other."

After starting the season 2-4, the Valkyries have been rolling, and a huge part has been the play of Brittany Abercrombie. She has moved into first in kills with 180, rattling off 10 straight matches with 12+ kills.

"We have great players all-around at every position," Abercrombie stated. "Defense is becoming part of our identity, and offense is something we are naturally good at. I think it's a special team."

The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, February 20, against the Vegas Thrill at 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena. For more information on how to get tickets for all matches, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

