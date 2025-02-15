Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Omaha Supernovas: February 16, 2025

San Diego makes its first trip to Indy to square off with the Ignite.

Game 10: San Diego Mojo (3-6) at Omaha Supernovas (6-3)

The Mojo and Supernovas will meet for the second time this season when they square off at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. PT. It will mark the seventh meeting in series history and the second time in Omaha this year. The overall series is tied 3-3, while the Mojo lead the regular-season series 3-2. San Diego came away with the victory the last time the teams met, winning 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22), the first road win for either team in the series. San Diego's victory in Omaha on January 19 is the only loss for the Novas at CHI Health Center this season.

San Diego will play a second-straight road game and sixth of the season while Omaha will be hosting a match for just the fourth time this season and first time since a sweep of Columbus on January 31.

The match will feature five players named to the Inaugural PVF All-Star Match. Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas will represent San Diego, while Novas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Camila Gómez will represent Indy. The match will take place on Saturday, February 22 and broadcast nationally on CBS.

MATCH NOTES

Watch Party

The Mojo will host a watch party for their road match against the defending Pro Volleyball Federation champion Omaha Supernovas at Novo Brazil's new Mission Valley location with first serve set for 1 p.m. PT. Fans in attendance for all Mojo watch parties can visit the team's table for a chance to win Mojo prizes, including ticket and merchandise giveaways. Food and drink specials will be available for all Mojo fans.

Tune-In

The game will stream live on YouTube.

- Larry Punreney (play-by-play) and Nancy Metcalf (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo fell in four sets to the Indy Ignite, 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 25-15, at the Fishers Event Center on Thursday night. San Diego native Kendra Dahlke was stellar for the Mojo, leading the match with season highs of 24 points and 22 kills, hitting .327 on the night, while adding two aces and 11 digs for her sixth double-double of the season. The outside hitter has tallied double-digit kill efforts in a San Diego-record eight consecutive games, while her 22 kills are tied for sixth best in team history and the 24 points equaled the seventh-most for a Mojo player.

Middle blocker Lauren Page scored nine points tallying four kills, four blocks and a service ace, and middle blockers Ronika Stone and Rainelle Jones each posted eight points with Stone collecting eight kills with a .412 hitting percentage, and Jones registering five kills, two blocks and a service ace. Setter DaYeong Lee led San Diego with 36 assists and added nine digs and outside hitter Elise McGhee had a career-best 10 digs in her second career start.

Dahlke continues to be one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking third in kills per set (4.13) and fifth in points per set (4.42). Lee is fifth in the PVF in total assists with 339 total assists on the year and in assists per set averaging 10.27 per frame. Stone remains one of the most accurate attackers in the league, ranking eighth in the PVF this season with a .400 kill percentage, while also being a force in the middle, sitting 10th in total blocks (16) and blocks per set (0.48).

In limited action this season, middle blocker Lauren Page has been a standout performer for the Mojo, totaling 10 blocks and 0.63 blocks per set, highlighted by two four-block games against Indy. Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.76 digs per set with 109 total digs on the season.00 digs per set - the second-best mark in the PVF - with 100 total digs on the season.

Omaha Supernovas Outlook

The Supernovas enter the match having won two of three matches on their recent road trip, including back-to-back wins over Indy and Atlanta. Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller combined for 27 kills with a .361 hitting percentage in the two victories to go along with 27 digs. Reagan Cooper tallied 32 points in the two matches including a season-high 18 kills on a .357 hitting percentage versus the Vibe on Saturday.

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord leads the PVF in total blocks (29) and blocks per set (0.91), while ranking fifth in hitting percentage (.355). Reagan Cooper (4.24 points/set) and Brooke Nuneviller (4.18) are among the top scorers in the league. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson is sixth in the PVF in total assists (318) and assists per set (9.94).

A trio of Omaha players rank in the top 10 in digs and digs per set. Camila Gómez leads the Novas and ranks second in the PVF with 131 digs and 3.97 per set. Valentín-Anderson is fourth with 3.75 digs per set and sixth with 120 total digs, and Nuneviller is seventh in total digs (119) and sixth in digs per set (3.61).

