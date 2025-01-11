Vibe Head to Vegas Thrill to Finish First Weekend of Play

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (0-1) take on the Vegas Thrill (1-0) for the second match of this season. The match will be held on Sunday, January 12th at the Lee's Family Forum. First serve is set for 8 p.m. ET and aired on YouTube.

Prior to Sunday's match, the Vibe competed in their first 2025 season match against the Omaha Supernovas. The Vibe fought a tight five-set match, falling short 13-15 to the Supernovas. Competing in front of a record-breaking crowd for the league, the Chi Health Center was filled with 13,486 fans. Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason, Nebraska alumni, opened up her professional career back in her old stomping grounds - leading the teams in kills with 17. With a .435 hitting percentage and four blocks, Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini made her first Vibe appearance on Friday night.

Last season, Atlanta competed against Vegas and went undefeated, ending with a record of 4-0 against the Thrill. Vegas recently competed against Grand Rapids, defeating the Rise in a reverse sweep.

Atlanta's match notes can be found online here. The Vibe make their way back home to host the Columbus Fury for First Serve match on Thursday, January 16th. The home opener will be at 7 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. Ticket options for Thursday's match and the remainder of the Vibe's second season can be found at this link.

Injury Report:

Shelly Fanning - Out (Right foot)

Karis Watson - Out For Season (Left ACL)

Outside Hitter Maddie Isringhausen is on the active roster now. Hailing from Tennessee Tech, the three-time All-OVC First Team player is competing in her rookie season.

