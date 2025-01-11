Valkyries Suffer First Loss to Ignite
ORLANDO, Fla - The Orlando Valkyries [1-1] were unable to spoil Indy Ignite's [1-0] home opener, falling 3-1 by set scores of 25-13, 19-25, 17-25, 21-25.
Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with 18 total points, registering 17 kills, one block and nine digs in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.
SCORE BY SET
1 2
3
4
Final
Valkyries 25 19 17 17 1 Ignite 13 25 25 25 3
Set 1 Orlando set the tone early in the match, sparked by a powerful kill from Brittany Abercrombie to open the scoring. Indy initially matched the Valkyries' intensity, trading points and even grabbing a brief lead (5-4). However, Orlando soon found their rhythm, embarking on an impressive 17-8 run fueled by exceptional defense that forced the Ignite into committing seven errors. Brittany Abercrombie, who sparked the Valkyries' momentum, continued her dominance with five kills in the set, sealing a 25-13 victory for Orlando in the opener.
Set 2
Building on their strong start in the first set, Brittany Abercrombie once again sparked the Valkyries' offense, helping them race to an early 6-2 lead. However, after a slow start, Indy began to find their rhythm. Led by a dominant stretch from Leketor Member-Meneh, who delivered eight kills, the Ignite seized their first lead of the set at 16-14. Indy maintained their momentum through the remainder of the set, outpacing the Valkyries and closing it out with a 25-19 victory, as Orlando wasn't able to match the Ignite's response. Leketor Member-Meneh led all attackers in set two with eight kills on a .727 hitting percentage.
Set 3
Nina Cajic got set three underway for the Ignite, helping them establish an early 3-1 lead. Both teams battled fiercely in a back-and-forth exchange, with Indy leading 13-10. The Ignite would start to pull away, extending the score to as much as 20-13, fueled by strong defensive play and a key block from Leketor Member-Meneh that limited Orlando's attack to a .095 hitting percentage. Maintaining their momentum, Indy closed out the set decisively with a 25-17 victory. Azhani Tealer recorded nine kills in set three.
Set 4
Facing a 2-1 deficit, Orlando needed to neutralize Indy's outside attack to stay in the match. The Valkyries started set four strong, with Brittany Abercrombie and Courtney Schwan combining for two pivotal blocks. However, Indy answered with a surge of their own, building a 9-4 lead. With their backs against the wall, Orlando regrouped and rallied with a 7-3 run, narrowing the gap to 12-11. Despite the effort, it wasn't enough, as Indy held firm to secure a 25-21 win in set four, and handing Orlando their first loss of the season.
The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, January 16, against the San Diego Mojo at 10:05 p.m. ET at Viejas Arena.
ABOUT ORLANDO VALKYRIES The Orlando Valkyries are a proud member team in the Pro Volleyball Federation - the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. The Valkyries, which began play in January 2024, enter their second season in the league and will once again play out of Addition Financial Arena, located in the heart of the University of Central Florida campus. Season Tickets are on sale now. For more information on how to get all tickets, email Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, click on OrlandoValkyries.com, visit the Addition Financial Arena box office or go to the Ticketmaster website: Ticketmaster.com. Fans can follow the team on Facebook or via X, Instagram and TikTok - @ORLValkyries or visit OrlandoValkyries.com.
