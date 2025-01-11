Vibe Fall Short as Omaha Supernovas Claim Five Set Win

January 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - To start the 2025 season, the Atlanta Vibe fell to the Omaha Supernovas in a tight five-set match on Friday night. Battling back and forth, the Vibe snatched the first set and third, while Omaha took the second and fourth. The Supernovas topped the Vibe in the final set 13-15.

The Vibe played in front of 13,486 fans at CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha, a new record for fans at a women's professional volleyball match in the United States.

Opposite Hitter Merritt Beason, Nebraska alumni, opened up her professional career back in her old stomping grounds - leading the teams in kills with 17. With a .435 hitting percentage and four blocks, Middle Blocker McKenna Vicini made her first Vibe appearance on Friday night.

The Vibe had many debuts as Opposite Hitter Aiko Jones tagged a block, Outside Hitter Pia Timmer posted up 11 kills, and Middle Blocker Khori Louis put up a .200 hitting percentage for the Vibe. Middle Blocker Taya Beller performed in front of her native state, recording the first kill ever from a D2 volleyball player in the PVF.

Libero Morgan Hentz, the only unanimous vote for the Preseason All-League Team, led the Vibe with 31 digs. Outside Hitter Leah Edmond tallied 15 and one block.

Atlanta continues their season-opening road trip, taking on the Vegas Thrill on Sunday night, January 12th, at Lee's Family Forum at 8 p.m. ET.

Notes

Atlanta falls to Omaha 13-15 in the final set of a five-set match

Merritt Beason opens her professional volleyball career back in Nebraska - led the Vibe with 17 kills

Set a new attendance record for a US professional volleyball match at 13,486 fans at the CHI Health Center

