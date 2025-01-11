Mojo Cruise in Columbus with Four-Set Win

January 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - San Diego Mojo earned the first win of the season with a 3-1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Columbus Fury at Nationwide Arena on Saturday night. The Mojo improved to 1-1 on the year, while the Fury fell to 0-1.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron led all scorers with 19 points, courtesy of 14 kills, a match-high four blocks and one ace, while also adding a team-high 17 digs for her first career double-double.

Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke also posted a double-double, registering a match-high 17 kills with a career-best 16 digs, while opposite Regan Pittman established career highs with 11 kills, eight digs and two service aces. Setter DaYeong Lee paced San Diego with 41 assists and libero Kamaile Hiapo tallied 16 digs.

Set one started tight, as the sides split the first 10 points of the match, highlighted by a Ronika Stone block to even the score at 3-3 and a smash that made it 4-all. But after a Columbus service error tied the things 5-5, the Fury won 10 of the next 15 points to take a 15-10 lead into the break. The Mojo came storming back, taking the next five points to make it 15-15 and force a Fury time out. A San Diego service error allowed Columbus to regain the advantage until a Fury digging error and a block by Lee gave the Mojo the lead for the first time since the team was up 2-1. It was all Mojo from there, as San Diego dominated the back half of the set, winning it 25-18.

Columbus opened a quick 5-2 lead to kick off set two before San Diego collected the next three points. The sides traded points until the Mojo went ahead 8-7 with a Tabron block. Neither squad was unable to build momentum during the middle portion of the set, as each team struggled to build more than a two-point lead. With the set tied 18-18, Columbus found a rhythm and scored seven of the final 10 points to come away with the set, 25-21.

The Mojo jumped out to a 4-1 lead in set three courtesy of a three-point run that was fueled by a Dahlke block and kill. Another swing by Dahlke and a kill by Stone in the middle of the Fury defense had the Mojo up 6-3, which San Diego pushed to 8-3 until a broken play led to a Columbus point. The Fury whittled the Mojo lead down to two at 12-10 before a 5-1 by San Diego run that was culminated by a Leyla Blackwell block pushed the lead to six, 17-11. Columbus came storming back, cutting the San Diego lead to one at 19-18 and forcing the Mojo to call time out. The home team's run stalled there with the visitors closing out the set with a 25-19 victory.

San Diego was in position to run away with the fourth set, as the Fury made three errors to help the Mojo collect the first five points. Columbus battled back to tie the frame, 7-7, then took the lead, 10-9. The Mojo pushed back, regaining the lead and extending it to four at 16-12. Columbus rebounded and even the set at 18-18. With the score still tied, 21-21, the Mojo found another gear and earned four of the final five points by way of three Tabron kills and a Stone ace to with the set, 25-22.

Next up, San Diego opens the 2025 home schedule on Thursday, Jan. 16 against Orlando at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 7:05 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative Mojo Season Two Home Opener t-shirt.

