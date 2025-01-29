Vibe Face Mojo on the Road for First 2025 Matchup

January 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (3-2) are on the road to match up against the San Diego Mojo (3-2) for the first time this season. The match is on Thursday, January 30th at the Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 10:05 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Mojo

After ending their home game stretch with a win over Vegas Thrill last Thursday, the Vibe take on the Mojo for the first time in the 2025 season. In franchise history, Atlanta has a 4-0 record over San Diego, having never lost a single set to the Mojo. Every time these teams have met, the Vibe have swept their West Coast opponent.

This will be the Vibe's first match-up against the Mojo in the 2025 season. On the season so far, both teams have shown defensive dominance in the league. The San Diego Mojo are ranked first in the league for most digs, as they have 358 on five matches, averaging 18.84 digs per set. The Atlanta Vibe are tied for first in the league for most blocks at 50 on five matches, averaging 2.5 blocks per set.

Roster Updates

Middle blocker Jenna Rosenthal is on the active roster. Outside hitter Kacie Evans and outside hitter Bianca Bertolino are the practice players for the Vibe.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will continue their away matches, traveling to Vegas for their next match on Sunday, February 2nd. The team will return back to Gas South Arena on Thursday, February 6th to take on the Orlando Valkyries for the first time in 2025. First serve for that match is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.