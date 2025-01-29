Rise Announce Four Transactions

January 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Tuesday made four roster moves.

Opposite hitter Kaleigh Nelson and libero Valeria León were moved from the practice squad to the active roster, while libero Jena Otec was placed on the practice squad and opposite hitter Sherridan Atkinson was waived.

Nelson last played professionally during the 2017-18 season in Sweden with Engelholm VS. She was ranked the Swedish League's best scorer and opposite hitter, as Engelholm VS won the Swedish League and Swedish Cup.

León played with the Columbus Fury last season, racking up 270 digs and 65 assists in 24 matches played (87 sets). The Ponce, Puerto Rico, native is in her eighth professional season.

Otec, in her first pro season, has 31 digs in 12 sets played. She was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Western Kentucky University women's volleyball team the past two seasons (2023-24).

Atkinson played three matches for the Rise, producing 32 kills, four blocks, and two aces.

The Rise will be back in action this Thursday, Jan. 30, at home against the Orlando Valkyries. First serve inside Van Andel Arena will be at 7 p.m.

