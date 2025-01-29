Rise Return Home with Two-Match Win Streak

January 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Erika Pritchard(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (2-3) vs. Orlando Valkyries (2-3) // Thu., Jan. 30 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 7 p.m.

Watch: WXSP-TV and YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: First of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-2 Overall, 1-1 Home

Noteworthy: This is the first meeting this season between the Rise and Valkyries. The two teams split their regular-season contests last year with Orlando winning the first two matches before the Rise bounced back to win the last two. All four matches produced a different outcome - Orlando winning in four and five sets, and the Rise winning in three and four sets. Both teams also won once at home and once on the road.

RISE vs. San Diego Mojo (3-2) // Sun., Feb. 2 // 4 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 3:45 p.m.

Watch: YouTube at 4 p.m.

Season Series: First of four meetings overall, first of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 1-3 Overall, 1-1 Home

Noteworthy: The Rise will play their first back-to-back home matches of the season. Last year, San Diego won the first three meetings before Grand Rapids responded with a sweep on May 5, clinching a playoff berth in the League's inaugural season. In the other three matches, the Mojo needed at least four sets to win. San Diego will host the Atlanta Vibe on Thursday night before flying to Grand Rapids.

Rising Up: After dropping their first three matches of the season, the Rise have turned things around, winning their last two matches - including the franchise's first-ever reverse sweep win against the Columbus Fury on Sunday (Jan. 26). Now, Grand Rapids is just one win away from a three-match winning streak, which would equal their best run from last season, when they closed out the regular season with two wins and then defeated the top-seeded Atlanta Vibe in the playoff semifinals.

Surviving the First Road Test: Opening the season with four of their first five matches on the road was less than ideal, but the Rise made the most of it, finishing 2-2 away from home with wins in Atlanta and Columbus. Grand Rapids won't face back-to-back road matches again until mid-April, when the team embarks on a final three-match road stretch, visiting Orlando on April 10, Indy on April 12, and Omaha on April 17.

Snyder PVF Player of the Week: Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder was named the Week 3 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week. Snyder delivered a season-high 22 points, including 17 kills with a .429 attack percentage, seven digs, three aces, and two blocks in the 3-2 win over Columbus. The Macomb, Michigan, native has been a consistent offensive weapon for the Rise this season, leading the team with 53 kills. Snyder also ranks fourth in the League with six aces and is 10th in kills per set at 2.94.

This is Snyder's first career PVF Player of the Week honor. She is the second player in Rise history to receive the League's weekly award, joining opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova, who earned the accolade for Week 4 of last season.

I am Grote: Rise middle blocker Marin Grote and Orlando opposite hitter Lydia Grote will face off professionally for the first time, bringing their sibling rivalry to the PVF stage. Marin has been a key presence for the Rise, playing in all five matches (15 sets) and contributing 21 kills (.365), a team-high 10 blocks, and 10 digs. Lydia, meanwhile, made her PVF debut on Jan. 9 against the Mojo and has appeared in five sets, recording three kills against the Indy Ignite on Jan. 11.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.