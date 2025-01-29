Game Preview: Atlanta Vibe at San Diego Mojo: January 30, 2025

January 29, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego looks for third-straight win when they host Atlanta on Thursday night.

Game 6: Atlanta Vibe (3-2) at San Diego Mojo (3-2)

San Diego will host Atlanta for the third time in series history on Thursday, Jan. 30 with first serve set for 7:05 p.m. The Mojo will be playing in their second consecutive home match and third of the season, while Atlanta recently completed a three-game homestand and will be playing on the road for the third time this year. Atlanta has dominated the series to date, sweeping all four previous matchups.

Both San Diego and Atlanta qualified for last season's Pro Volleyball Championship, with the Mojo dropping a five-set decision in the semifinals to eventual champion Omaha and the Vibe falling in the semis to eventual runner-up Grand Rapids.

MATCH NOTES

Game Day Promotions

To support communities impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the San Diego Mojo will donate 50% of designated ticket sales for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Vibe to Feeding San Diego, a nonprofit organization fighting food insecurity in San Diego County.

Fans can purchase game tickets for the L.A. Fire Relief Fundraiser.

Funds will help provide food and water to those displaced by the L.A. wildfires.

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The Mojo earned their third win of the season last time out, handing the Indy Ignite their first loss of the season in four sets (18-25, 25-17, 30-28, 25-19) on Friday, Jan. 24 at Viejas Arena.

Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore had a Mojo season-high 24 points, while collecting her first double-double of the season with 20 kills and 12 digs. San Diego also received excellent performances from outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and setter DaYeong Lee, who each recorded their fourth double-doubles of the year. Dahlke logged 19 kills and 11 digs, while Lee tallied 45 assists and 12 digs.

Dahlke has been one of the top players in the league this season, currently ranked fourth in kills (4.18/set) sixth in digs (3.82/set) and seventh in points (4.24/set). Lee is second in the PVF averaging 10.68 assists per set, while her 203 total assists also ranks second. Opposite Regan Pittman has been a force at the service line, tallying four service aces on the year, tied for sixth-most in the league.

Stone's huge performance last week improved her season total to 12 blocks on the year, tied for fifth in the PVF.

San Diego is above .500 for the first time this season and has accomplished the feat in five games. Last year, the Mojo did not move above .500 until the 23rd game of the season, the second-to-last regular-season match of the year.

Atlanta Vibe Outlook

The Atlanta Vibe defeated the Vegas Thrill on Thursday night at Gas South Arena, the Vibe's sixth win over the Thrill in franchise history, having never lost to the Thrill.

Atlanta's defense pressed throughout the match, finishing with 15 total blocks as a team. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with five blocks, while outside hitter Taylor Head came in to put up three.

On the floor, three players tallied double-digit kills - opposite hitter Anna Dixon totaled 12, while Edmond and Head put up 12 kills each. The Vibe ended with a .264 hitting efficiency as a team. Setter Mia Tuaniga had her first professional career start against the Thrill, posting up 43, averaging 10.75 assists per set.

Edmond is the current PVF leader in service aces (13) and aces per set (0.65), while ranking second in blocks (17) and blocks per set (0.85). Rookie Merritt Beason is tied for sixth in total aces (4) and is eighth in aces per set (0.22). Morgan Hentz tops the PVF in digs per set, averaging 4.60 per frame, while her 92 total digs is second overall.

