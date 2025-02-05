Vibe Back in Atlanta to Face Orlando Valkyries
February 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-3) host the Orlando Valkyries (3-4) for the first time this season on Thursday, February 6th. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena, airing on YouTube.
Vibe vs. Valkyries
This match marks the Vibe's first match-up against the Valkyries. Currently, in the standings, the Vibe are ranked 3rd while the Valkyries are ranked 6th. There are a few familiar faces reuniting on the court, including Vibe outside hitter Leah Edmond and Valkyries middle blocker Kazmiere Brown, hailing from the University of Kentucky, as well as three USC alumni: Vibe setter Mia Tuaniga, Valkyries outside hitter Shannon Scully, and Valkyries setter Brittany Abercrombie.
This will be the Vibe's first match-up against the Valkyries in the 2025 season. For the season so far, the Valkyries average a hitting percentage of .269 while the Vibe average is .243. On the defensive side, the Vibe exceed the Valkyries' blocks per set, as the Vibe averages 2.36 while the Valkyries average 1.96. With similar digs per set and aces per set averages, both teams will be battling it out for the first time this season on Thursday night.
Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will continue their home match streak, hosting the Omaha Supernovas on Saturday, February 8th at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
