Nike Announced as Presenting Sponsor in Footwear, Accessories, and Junior Vibe

February 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, the city's premier professional volleyball team, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with NIKE Volleyball and its globally authorized distributor, Athlete Performance Solutions (APS), as the official footwear and accessories sponsor for the team's upcoming 2025 season. This collaboration will bring Nike's cutting-edge footwear and accessories to the Vibe's roster while also fueling the development of the next generation of volleyball stars through the team's Junior Vibe program.

"We are beyond thrilled to partner with Nike, a brand that is synonymous with excellence, innovation, and performance," said Collen Craig, Owner of the Atlanta Vibe. "This sponsorship represents a significant step forward for our team, enhancing the player experience on the court and providing invaluable resources for young athletes through the Junior Vibe program. Together, we'll cultivate future volleyball talent and elevate the sport to new heights."

As part of the agreement, NIKE Volleyball will serve as a presenting sponsor of the Atlanta Vibe for footwear and accessories in the 2025 season. In addition, Nike's commitment extends to the Junior Vibe program, where young athletes will receive the support, mentorship, and world-class equipment needed to excel in volleyball, inspiring the next wave of talent for years to come.

"We're excited to partner with Atlanta Vibe to elevate the experience for both athletes and Jr. Vibe participants," said Eddie Brown, President of Athlete Performance Solutions. "This collaboration gives us the chance to engage with those passionate about volleyball and gain valuable insights to create products that support and enhance the performance of volleyball athletes."

The partnership kicked off this January, with the Vibe debuting exclusive Nike-branded equipment during the 2025 season, marking a new era of excellence for the team and its community initiatives.

