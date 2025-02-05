Rise 'Game Changers' Empowerment Event Rescheduled to March 18

February 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the Grand Rapids Rise are excited to announce that "Game Changers," a free event aiming to inspire and empower young female students, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, March 18, at Van Andel Arena. The empowerment event is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and supported by the Women's Advisory Council for the Rise.

Open to middle school girls in grades 6-8, the event will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 9:45 a.m. Rise head coach Cathy George and the entire team will lead discussions on topics such as social media and mental health, overcoming perfectionism, building self-confidence, embracing individuality, and learning to grow from failure.

"I believe it's crucial to support young people who face so many challenges, like navigating social media, dealing with bullying, and building self-confidence," George said. "We need to have these conversations, because some of our players have experienced these struggles and can offer valuable advice and mentorship. I want young girls to start recognizing what's genuine and what's not, understanding how to spend their time wisely, and staying resilient. It's about staying united, supporting one another, and investing in others."

Registration is open for school groups, homeschool groups, and individual students with chaperones.

